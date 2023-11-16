Rajamahendravaram: Every acre of land will get water for rabi says Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna

Rajamahendravaram : A District-Level Irrigation Advisory Council meeting was held on Wednesday at the Collectorate on the action plan for the supply of water required for Rabi (December 23 to March 24). The meeting was presided over by district collector Dr K Madhavi Latha.

BC Welfare, I&PR, Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and Home Minister Taneti Vanitha also took part in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Srinivasa said that measures are being taken to provide irrigated water to every acre in the state through irrigation projects.

The officials will to provide irrigation to 64,361 acres suitable for paddy in the current Rabi season. He said that kharif season harvesting should be completed by end of November and farmers should be ready for Rabi season sowing by December 1-10.

The minister stated that he has proposed to discuss the issue on how much water should be withheld for the needs of farmers under the Polavaram project and give a report to the government.

He said YSRCP government is working sincerely to complete the Polavaram project quickly to stand by the farmer in every way. Minister Taneti Vanitha said that every drop of water should be utilised and farmers are requested to cooperate with this.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that the irrigation authorities have helped by giving irrigation water even to the last acre during the kharif season. Mandal-level agricultural advisory council meetings will be held in the last week of November and the second week of December to create awareness to complete sowing in December.

Proposals have been prepared for 20 works related to motor repairs in Lift Irrigat ion Schemes, cross bund arrangements, desilting, de-weeding, shutters, and sluices with a cost of Rs 103.69 lakh.

ZP Chairman Vipparthi Venugopala Rao, MP Margani Bharat Ram, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, MLAs Jakkampudi Raja, Satthi Suryanarayana Reddy, District Agriculture Advisory Board Chairman Boorugpalli Subbarao and farmer representatives brought various issues to the attention of the meeting. Irrigation SE G Srinivasa Rao, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, and others were present at the meeting.