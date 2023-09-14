Rajamahendravaram: Police permission must for setting up Ganesh pandals

Rajamahendravaram : East Godavari district SP P Jagadeesh made it clear that permission of the police station concerned is mandatory for the establishment of Ganesh pandals and idols on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. It is illegal to set up idols and pandals without police permission, he added.

He further explained that festival committees with five or more members should be formed as a committee and their full details should be registered at the police station. Owners should give written permission to set up Vinayaka pandals or idols in public or private places. Permission of fire and electricity departments should also be taken. Height and weight of idols, number of days of the festival, date and time of immersion, immersion route, and vehicle details must be informed.

The SP suggested that representatives of organising committee should be on duty at the pandals at night and adequate security arrangements should be made. Temporary CCTV cameras should be installed. He clarified that fireworks should not be used during the festivities and DJs and other high sounds are not allowed.

SP Jagadeesh said that inappropriate performances and indecent dance performances should be avoided at the pandals and during the processions and that those who have consumed alcohol or intoxicating substances should not participate in the Ganesh celebrations.