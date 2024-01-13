Rajamahendravaram: Preliminary arrangements for polls Commence

Rajamahendravaram : District collector and Electoral Officer Dr K Madhavi Latha inspected the NACC building with joint collector N Tej Bharat and Rural Tahsildar P Chinna Rao here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that preliminary arrangements have been made to secure EVMs and ancillary units so that the election material can be distributed to the polling stations.

She advised officials to participate in polling duties for securing the ballot unit, control unit, and VVPATs along with the election material the day before the polling date at each constituency.

After completion of the polling process, the ballot boxes and other polling material of all the constituencies in the district will be moved to the strong room being set up at the district level, she said.

To establish distribution centres with a temporary strong room in each constituency, suitable buildings are identified and a report is being submitted to the Election Commission, she said. The returning officers of the respective constituencies were given instructions to identify the temporary strong rooms.