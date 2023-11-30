Rajamahendravaram: Priority to facilitation of new industries says Collector K Madhavi Latha

Rajamahendravaram : District collector K Madhavi Latha said that establishment of industries in district has been given utmost priority and officials will support industrialists who come forward for the establishment of industries.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone virtually for the new industrial estate at Kalavacharla village of Rajanagaram mandal with MSE-CDP funds of Rs 20.64 crore on Wednesday.

Collector Madhavi Latha, MLAs Jakkampudi Raja, Talari Venkata Rao, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju and other public representatives participated in a meeting from the East Godavari Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that action plans will be aimed at providing infrastructure in accordance with the establishment of industries.

She said that this project has been proposed in NSE-CDP with a Central government grant at a cost of Rs 1050 lakh and a state government/APIIC grant of Rs 1,015 lakh.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that for the past four and a half years, large-scale programmes have been undertaken and implemented towards welfare and development. As part of this, various programmes are being organised to provide employment opportunities to youth and the CM had laid the foundation stone for the creation of an industrial estate in an area of 104 acres.

District Industries Officer B Venkateswara Rao, APIIC Deputy Zonal Managers DVSN Jyotsna Devi and B Radha Mani were present.