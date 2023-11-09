Rajamahendravaram: Statue of Unity included in Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra

Rajamahendravaram : Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited will operate the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train in the name of Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra on November 18. Statue of Unity in Gujarat has also been included in the yatra which will leave from Vijayawada at 8 pm.

Speaking at a meeting at Rajahmundry Railway Station on Wednesday, IRCTC Joint General Manager Kishore Satya disclosed details and said that the Yatra will cover Ujjain Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Dwarka, Somanadh, Statue of Unity, Bhimashankar in Pune and Trimakeshwar in Nashik. The 13-day journey will continue till November 30th. Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train has successfully completed 13 yatras through North Indian pilgrimage sites like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj, he informed.

The ticket charge for sleeper class is Rs 21,000, for third AC Rs 32,500 and for second AC Rs 42,500 including GST. The charge for children has been fixed at Rs 19,500, Rs 31,000 and Rs 40,500 respectively.

Interested person can visit the IRCTC website and contact No 8287932312, 9281495848 for ticket booking. Rajahmundry Railway Station Manager Ranganath, CTI Chandra Mouli and Balaji were present.