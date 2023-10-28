Rajamahendravaram : Tight security provided for Naidu, says DIG M R Ravi Kiran

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Prisons DIG M R Ravi Kiran said that they are always vigilant on the security of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who is kept on judicial remand at Rajahmundry Central Prison. There is 24-hour security and monitoring is also done through CCTV cameras, he said.

Following Naidu’s letter to the CBI court Judge expressing concern over his security, the DIG held a press conference here on Friday night along with District SP Jagadeesh. He denied any lapses in security in the jail.

He said that there are five watchtowers around the jail and every hour a guard search will take place. He said that arrangements were also made around the jail with the Central police line team in collaboration with the SP.

He said that on October 22, information was received from the North East Watchtower guard that a drone had flown towards the water tank of the jail. But he said that the drone did not come towards the closed jail, but came towards the open-air jail.

Jail authorities have given communication to the nearest police station on this. He said that when the jail received a letter in the name of the Maoists, the information was given to the SP. It has been found that this letter is not original. He said that every prisoner entering the jail will be allowed to enter only after a thorough check.