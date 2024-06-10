Live
- With fire in the belly, Bandi Sanjay walks into Modi team
- Embrace radiant skin and bold lips for a fresh look
- Reducing single-use plastics for a sustainable future
- Welfare Party of India congratulates Chandrababu Naidu
- Hands-on approaches to enhance theoretical understanding
- Young adults, women more susceptible to multiple sclerosis, experts say
- Reopening of schools gets postponed by a day
- 12-foot python strays into residential area in Srisailam
- TGPSC to Conduct Certificate Verification Group-4, merit list released
- Krishna district people disappointed as Balashouri misses Union Cabinet berth
Just In
Ramoji set new standards in journalism: AP Chambers
Vijayawada: AP Chambers has mourned the loss of Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, an iconic figure in Indian media and the founder of Eenadu and Ramoji...
Vijayawada: AP Chambers has mourned the loss of Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, an iconic figure in Indian media and the founder of Eenadu and Ramoji Group.
President of AP Chambers Potluri Bhaskar Rao and general secretary B Rajasekhar in a statement here on Sunday said that Ramoji Rao, who passed away at 87, revolutionised regional journalism and set new standards of excellence and integrity in the media industry.
His visionary contributions extended beyond journalism to include the creation of Ramoji Film City and numerous philanthropic endeavours. They expressed deep condolences, stating, “Ramoji Rao’s visionary leadership and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the media landscape. We honour his legacy and the tremendous impact he has had on our society.”