Ramoji set new standards in journalism: AP Chambers

Vijayawada: AP Chambers has mourned the loss of Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, an iconic figure in Indian media and the founder of Eenadu and Ramoji Group.

President of AP Chambers Potluri Bhaskar Rao and general secretary B Rajasekhar in a statement here on Sunday said that Ramoji Rao, who passed away at 87, revolutionised regional journalism and set new standards of excellence and integrity in the media industry.

His visionary contributions extended beyond journalism to include the creation of Ramoji Film City and numerous philanthropic endeavours. They expressed deep condolences, stating, “Ramoji Rao’s visionary leadership and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the media landscape. We honour his legacy and the tremendous impact he has had on our society.”