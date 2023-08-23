Rampachodavaram: Ganja plants in 5 acres destroyed

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): The police and officials of other departments destroyed the ganja crop cultivated in about five acres on the suburbs of Gadigunta village in G Madugula mandal of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Three accused who were cultivating ganja were arrested.

According to G Madugula SI A Srinivasa Rao, G Madugula police received information about the cultivation of ganja. The Police, VRO, and Forest Department officials formed a team and went to the area where ganja was cultivated in the suburbs of Nurmati Panchayat, Gadigunta village.

At that time, three men who were working in the cultivation of Ganja ran away. Police chased and caught them. Ganja from the field was destroyed and piled up and set on fire with petrol.

The three people were arrested and produced in court and remanded.