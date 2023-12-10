Live
- As Yogi acts on Yamuna Expressway, IIT-D study analyses high accident rate
- Telangana's youngest MLAs who humbled seasoned politicians
- Anything can happen within a year, says Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- 8th class boy dies after being hit by electric pole in MMTS train
- Thick smoke breaks out from Secunderabad to Sirpur-Kagaznagar train
- Doctors remove over 60 live worms out of woman's eyes in China
- Lobbying for another six ministerial berths intensifies in Telangana
- What was BRS doing for 10 years: Komatireddy
- Chandrababu has no link with TDP flags waved at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad: Venkanna
- Jyotiraditya Scindia lays stone for new terminal at Rajahmundry airport
Just In
Reforms needed in power sector: AP Chambers
- Representatives of AP Chambers meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and seek reduction in tariff
- Request her to provide concessions to industry
Vijayawada: AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao along with Board of Directors T Pardasaradhi, V Sambasiva Rao, Radhika and Aparna met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday in Vijayawada and submitted a memorandum requesting the latter to announce some concessions to industry particularly to the power sector.
The chambers’ executive body members requested the Union Minister for tagging of MGNREGA scheme to agriculture, agro-based and rural industries since the scheme is most misused and unproductive and explained how the pollution norms for the Aqua Industry in the State have become a hurdle for the industry to expand.
The chambers also explained the power sector policy in Andhra Pradesh and underlined the need to bring some reforms in it and reduce tariff to promote industrial development.
Home Minister Taneti Vanitha and State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari were also present at the meeting.