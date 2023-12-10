Reforms needed in power sector: AP Chambers

Vijayawada: AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao along with Board of Directors T Pardasaradhi, V Sambasiva Rao, Radhika and Aparna met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday in Vijayawada and submitted a memorandum requesting the latter to announce some concessions to industry particularly to the power sector.

The chambers’ executive body members requested the Union Minister for tagging of MGNREGA scheme to agriculture, agro-based and rural industries since the scheme is most misused and unproductive and explained how the pollution norms for the Aqua Industry in the State have become a hurdle for the industry to expand.

The chambers also explained the power sector policy in Andhra Pradesh and underlined the need to bring some reforms in it and reduce tariff to promote industrial development.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha and State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari were also present at the meeting.