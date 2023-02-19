Religious fervour, gaiety mark Maha Sivaratri

Vijayawada: Thousands of devotees took holy dip in Krishna river to mark the Maha Sivarathri on Saturday. The devotees thronged siva temples after the holy bath in Krishna river.

The irrigation, police and endowments departments have made arrangements at the Bhavani ghat and Durga ghat upstream of Prakasam barrage for the holy bath.

Sprinklers and iron mesh were arranged to prevent the devotees from venturing into the river.

Thousands of devotees thronged the two ghats since early morning and had a holy bath. Rooms were allotted for women for changing dress. After taking the holy bath under the showers, the devotees visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple (Durga temple) on Indrakeeladri to offer prayers to deities.

Similarly, a large number of devotees visited Old Sivalayam in One Town. Old Sivalayam is one of the biggest in the city and attracts a large number of devotees every year. Police bandobust was arranged to regulate the devotees and to prevent any untoward incidents. Devotees also took the holy dip in Krishna water downstream of Prakasam barrage near Seetammavari Padalu. Devotees ventured into the river water because the water levels were low. Many devotees took the holy bath in Krishna river downstream of Prakasam barrage in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district. Devotees took the holy bath and visited famous Siva temples located along the Krishna river at Jaggaiahpet, Nandigama, Ibrahimpatnam, Ferri, Kanchikacharla, Nagayalanka, Koduru, Vuyyur, Penamaluru and other mandals of NTR and Krishna districts.

NTR district police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata along with other officials inspected the bathing ghats near the Prakasam barrage and inspected the arrangements for the bath and to prevent any untoward incident.

Police commissioner Rana visited Durga ghat, Puttami ghat, Pavitra Sangamam and inspected the arrangements and instructed the officials to be cautious to check any untoward incident..Medical and health department has arranged a medical camp near the Durga ghat upstream of Prakasam barrage.