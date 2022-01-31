Revenue colony, cleanest colony

Vijayawada: Revenue Colony is one of the cleanest and well-planned colony in Vijayawada city with spacious CC roads, parks, Under Ground Drainage system, street lighting.



The colony located between MG Road and Moghalrajpuram is basically a residential colony and gradually commercial activity increased over the years.

Consequently, the prices of houses and house rents increased enormously in the colony during the past three decades.

Many shops, hotels, restaurants were set up in the colony. Several educational institutions were established around the Revenue Colony, which increased the demand for rented houses. Many apartments and group houses were built in the colony.

Revenue park located in the colony is one of the cleanest parks in the city with greenery, hundreds of saplings and trees. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) had formed the UGD several decades ago.

The problem of storm water stagnation persisted in some areas. But, with the widening of side drains the problem solved to some extent last year.

During rainy season, residents of a few areas of revenue colony suffer due to stagnation of storm water. The VMC is trying to solve the long pending problem by connecting the colony side drains to the outfall drains.

The residents of Revenue Colony are fond of growing plants and trees. The result is, increase in greenery in the colony over the years making it one of the beautiful and livable colonies in the city. Revenue colony is located very near to MG Road.

The residents have easy access to shopping malls, multiplexes, and other shops.

Besides, Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium and Indoor stadium are located near to the revenue colony. The colony residents can enjoy playing sports and games in the two stadiums. The colony is peaceful with decent and posh houses constructed over the years. The colony is also attracting students with a few student hostels being setup. Many students coming from other districts and States stay in Revenue Colony because of facilities available and good transportation facility available to different parts of the city and district.

Hotels and restaurants business is gradually picking up in recent years.

Park in the colony CC road with trees in Revenue Colony




