RTC goes out of control, rams into platform at Vijayawada bus station, three killed

Vijayawada: Three persons died on the spot and several others sustained injuries when a super deluxe bus rammed into the platform after its breaking system failed at the Pundit Nehru bus station here on Monday.

One of the deceased was said to be an RTC bus conductor.

The illfated bus was about to start towards Guntur when the mishap occurred. It’s not yet clear why the bus lounged forward instead of reversing.

The seating arrangement on the platform was destroyed.

