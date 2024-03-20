Rugvedam Padma Sri shares her singing journey

Vijayawada: A multifaceted young artiste Rugvedam Padma Sri sparked on the stage with mike and controlled the auditorium with her melodious singing. Padma Sri was born in 2003 at Nagarjuna Sagar to RHV Kishore and Kalyani. Both her parents are well educated and working as teachers. Padma Sri is doing her final B.Tech.

Padma Sri started learning music at the age of 7 and joined with a noted music personality N Ch Buchay Acharyulu for advanced coaching. She performed on classical and cine music orchestra programmes. So far, she performed in more than 500 concerts at different places in Andhra Pradesh and also in other states.

She got first prize in 2017 for her best singing of light music song in a competition organised by Kaladarshini. Similarly, she stood first in State level singing competitions in 2019 and received an award from the education minister.

She also stood first in another competition organised in Singapore in 2019. The competition was organised for three countries- Singapore, Malaysia and India. She also received applause for rendering poems from Satya Harischandra written by Balijepalli Lakshmikanta Kavi and also from Bhagavatam written by Potana.

Speaking to The Hans India, Padma Sri said that I like singing and I used to participate in many orchestras to exhibit my talent for audience. I started rendering Bhagavad Gita from my childhood and I have shared the stage many times to render slokas from Bhagavad Gita. I made my own path to entertain audience by rendering Padya Pathanam, Vishnu Sahasranama Pathanam on the stage before commencing the main programme.

I am expressing my gratitude to the organisers for allowing me to render these items in my childhood. I participated in the conferences organised by TTD, Chinmaya Mission and other religious and cultural platforms and received many prizes along with appreciation,” she said.

She also said that it is my hobby to learn new languages like French, Spanish, Korean, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi and sing songs in those languages too. “I can speak, read and write French. I participated in All India Radio to sing folk songs and also as playback singer for some dramas,” she said.

Padma Sri is also an expert in playing keyboard, painting, drawing, and designing. She got an award from ‘American Merit Council’ for her meritorious skills in Music, Drawing and academics.