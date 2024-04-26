Sajjala denounces Naidu’s ‘heinous politics’

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that TDP supremo N Chandrababu has been resorting to ‘heinous politics’ and making derogatory remarks against YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Reacting to the remarks of Chandrababu Naidu, Ramakrishna Reddy in a posting on social media platform X, said while Jagan spoke of ‘political legacy of YSR family, Chandrababu has been making false allegation that Jagan had made derogatory remarks on the birth of his sister (Sharmila). He said the tweet shared by Chandrababu indicates the falling ethics of TDP chief.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLA and planning board vice-chairman Malladi Vishnu interacting with media at party office on Thursday came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu for seeking distribution of pensions through volunteers on first day of May.

He alleged that Chandrababu himself stalled the process of pensions’ distribution through volunteers by complaining to Election Commission against volunteers and enacting dramas to gain the sympathy of pensioners in view of coming elections. He claimed that as a result of Chandrababu’s actions, around 66 lakh pensioners suffered this month with the delay in distribution of pensions.

MLA Hafiz Khan said that the TDP has no respect for Muslims and the comments made by BJP leaders who are part of three-party alliance were creating a sense of insecurity among minorities.

He said when Muslim youth staged protest during Nara Hamara programme at Guntur, the TDP foisted false cases against Muslim youth. He said minorities are feeling safe under YSRCP government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy.