Sajjala terms Naidu, Pawan ‘power hungry’

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy came down heavily on both TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, N Lokesh and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan over alleged false campaign against the state government for political gains.

Speaking to media persons at party central office in Tadepalli on Monday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the power-mongering Chandrababu Naidu wrote letters to both President of India and Prime Minister seeking CBI inquiry alleging murder attempt on him at Punganur.

He alleged that these three persons were resorting to false propaganda at various places in the state in the name of yatras and provoking people against the government. Stating that as political party leaders they can conduct campaign for their party and agenda, but repeated false accusation against state government is not good.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu’s frustration reached peak stage and as the police imposed some restrictions predicting law and order problem in Punganur, the TDP activists attacked police resulting in injuries to several police personnel. He said that Naidu has been suffering from delusional diseases which indicates his hunger for power and such a person feels that no one is greater than him (megalomania).

On Pawan Kalyan, Ramakrishna Reddy said that JSP chief under the direction of Naidu was trying to provoke people against government by misusing his cine popularity. He said that if Pawan wants to become Chief Minister, he can contest all the 175 Assembly seats and become CM by winning majority of seats. He said that Pawan Kalyan during his Visakha Varahi Yatra was making false allegations on Rushikonda constructions, and added that he was reading TDP script only.

He said that the state government has been trying to prevent privatisation of Visakha steel plant and asked the Centre for rescheduling of loans and allotment of mines. Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy won the confidence of people through implementation of welfare schemes and irrespective of false propaganda by opposition parties the state government’s first priority is the welfare of people.