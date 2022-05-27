Scan QR code on ATVM for rail ticket booking

Vijayawada (NTR district): With the introduction of a new feature to give impetus to cashless transactions at railway stations while purchasing unreserved general tickets, platform tickets and season tickets through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), booking of unreserved tickets became very easy and passenger-friendly at stations.

For this purpose, all ATVMs are enabled with QR scan code at the time of booking. Now, passengers need not carry any smart card or take the help of facilitator for purchasing the ticket on ATVM. The passengers can avoid the serpentine queues at booking office. This would immensely benefit a large number of passengers purchasing unreserved tickets on a daily basis for travel by various trains.

In this new facility after entering the journey details, while making payment of ticket fare, passengers will get two new options UPI through Pay TM and UPI through Free charge. For making payment through QR code, passenger has to select one of these two options. Later, the passenger will get QR code displayed on the ATVM screen. The same has to be scanned by the passenger for making payment. After successful payment, the required ticket will be generated. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu earnestly appealed to all rail users to utilise this opportunity for purchasing general tickets by avoiding queues and cash transactions at counters.