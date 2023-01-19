SCR’s freight revenue crosses Rs 10,000 cr mark

Vijayawada: The freight operations of South Central railway zone have reached yet another milestone during the current financial year by recording revenue of Rs 10,000 crore in just 9 months 16 days, which is the fastest one by the Zone since its inception.

Earlier, the freight revenue of Rs 10,000 crore was achieved in 343 days on March 9, 2019.

The freight segment has been continuously performing well and recently, a few days ago, the SCR has crossed the 100 million tonnes loading mark. The trends of freight loading are optimistic and team SCR is striving hard to reach the highest freight loading by the end of the financial year.

The business development units formed by the zone comprising both operating and commercial officers and staff have been continuously working to attract new streams of traffic and also reviving the traffic which was diverted to other modes of transport. They have been relentlessly working with freight customers and explained the policy initiatives and incentives being offered to the freight customers. All these efforts have led to the upswing in the freight segment with all round growth.

The major commodity of freight loading is coal, contributing more than 50% of the total loading, while cement contributes to 26% of loading. Around 11% of the loading is put in by food grains and fertilizers together, while the rest is by the other goods. Singareni Collieries is the major freight customer for SCR which is transporting coal mainly to thermal power plants and cement plants. The loading of food grains and fertilizers has also considerably increased since Covid lockdown and is helpful in balancing the food supply chain across the country.

General Manager of SCR Arun Kumar Jain has congratulated the team SCR, especially operating and commercial wings for achieving the Rs 10, 000 crore revenue mark in freight segment. He advised the team to maintain the same tempo for making Railways the preferred mode of freight transportation.