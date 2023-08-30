Several trains cancelled through Vijayawada division amid works in Anakapalli-Tadi sections

The South Central Railway has announced cancellation of several trains due to ongoing traffic block works between the Anakapalli-Tadi sections of the Vijayawada railway division. The cancellations will be in effect from the 30th of this month to the 3rd of September.

According to the officials, Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam (17219) train will be cancelled from the 30th to September 3rd followed by Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam (17220) train from the 31st to September 4th, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam (22702/22701) trains on September 2nd and 4th, Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam (07466/07467), Guntur–Visakhapatnam (17239), Kakinada Port–Visakhapatnam (17267/17268) trains on September 4th, Visakhapatnam-Guntur (17240) train from today to September 5th

While coming to partially cancelled trains, Tirupati-Visakhapatnam (22708), Visakhapatnam-Tirupati (22707) train on September 3rd and 5th, Samarlakota-Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam (12718/12717) trains between Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli were partially cancelled from the said period.

Passengers are advised to check with the railway authorities for any changes or updates regarding their scheduled trains during this period.