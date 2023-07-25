SFI demands free books, midday meals for Junior college students

Ongole: SFI Prakasam district unit took out a rally and staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Monday. Speaking at the protest, SFI district secretary Ch Vinod said that by showing Amma Vodi beneficiaries, the government has stopped midday meals immediately after coming into power and now stopped free textbooks distribution also.

Vyavasaya Karmika Sangam district secretary Kanakanala Anjaneyulu said that by cancelling the aided education system, the government has forced poor students from Markapuram and Giddalur region away from free education.

Koulu Rythu Sangam district secretary V Balakotaiah alleged that the failure of the government in appointing teachers in junior colleges and model schools was the reason for the failure of many students in the last academic year. The speakers demanded the government to immediately distribute free textbooks and start midday meals in government junior colleges, establish government junior colleges in Markapuram and Giddalur, extend Amma Voidi to every student, establish a hostel for every government junior college and increase Rs 2000 in mess charges, provide free bus passes for day scholars, and immediately recruit the qualified in the vacant teaching, non-teaching and principals posts in the government junior colleges.