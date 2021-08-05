Sikh foundation provides water for 1 at GGH in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Guru Govind Singh Foundation on Wednesday set up third water point at the Government General Hospital to provide drinking water to visitors at Rs 1 per litre.

District Collector J Nivas, who inaugurated the water point at the hospital, appreciated the efforts of the foundation for coming forward to set up the water point on the hospital premises.

The Foundation has set up the third water point here to provide water at just Rs 1 per litre to make it affordable.

Foundation's chairman Kuldeep Kaur said, "We are ready to support society with any kind of service be it water, food, oxygen or education". She also said that GGSF strictly follows the teachings of Sikhism, which has always taught to serve the mankind.

Water is a fundamental human need in everyday life and especially in a hot city like Vijayawada, she added.

Joint Collector (Aasra) K Mohan Kumar, City Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, city corporators Aparna Devineni and B Pravallika were also present.