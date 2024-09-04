SRM-AP hosts 4th Convocation, fetes graduates

Vijayawada: SRM University-AP hosted its prestigious 4th Convocation Ceremony on Monday felicitating the graduates with their well-earned degrees for scholastic excellence. Padma Bhushan Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman-Axilor Ventures and co-founder of Infosys attended as the chief guest; Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer, food marketplace Swiggy was guest of honour, founder chancellor of SRM Group of Institutions Dr T R Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP Dr P Sathyanarayanan; vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, registrar Dr R Premkumar; dean-academic affairs Dr Vinayak Kalluri and other dignitaries staff and parents of the graduating batch.

As many as 1,018 graduates, including 24 PhD scholars, were conferred their degrees on the occasion, and 18 gold medallists, five silver medallists, and 5 bronze medallists were recognised for their outstanding achievements.

“We are a multidisciplinary research-intensive university where education revolves around 5 I’s – Integrative curricula, Interdisciplinary Research and Learning, Innovation, Industry and International Collaborations and Inclusivity,” said vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, in his welcome address.

Chief guest Kris Gopalakrishnan, in his speech ignited the graduating batch with key takeaways to ensure remarkable success in all their future endeavours with an analogy to the Paris Olympics 2024. Rohit Kapoor, applauded the students for their outstanding achievements and expressed his deep respect for SRM University-AP for establishing a new-age institute and preparing the students for an impactful future.

Founder Chancellor Dr T R Paarivendhar, who congratulated the students for this remarkable achievement and advised, “Knowledge is power. Enhance your knowledge by keeping abreast of upcoming technology and the exponential growth due to the digital revolution. You must be bold in life, content in life to be the best citizen of this country.”