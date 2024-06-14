SSA directs officials not to supply old school kits

Vijayawada: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) officials have instructed the mandal educational officers and the staff not to distribute the old school kits to the students. The SSA in a press release on Thursday said that stern action will be taken against the mandal officials and the staff if they supply the old kits, which have the logos of political parties and photos of political leaders.

The SSA further said that instructions were given to the suppliers of the school kits not to print the political logos, photos and names of political parties on the kits.

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan said the written orders were issued in this regard to the suppliers on March 19, 2024. The suppliers of the student kits are following the instructions and supplying the kits without the logos of political parties and photos of leaders.

Abhiyan’s senior officials held a meeting with the regional joint directors, district educational officers, Samagra Shiksha additional district project co-ordinators on June 11 and issued clear instructions not to distribute the old kits to the schools.

Violation of orders will be viewed seriously and stern action will be taken against the officials concerned, said SSA. The education department changed the cover of the chikki that is distributed to the children.

On the other hand, schools reopened in the state on Thursday after the summer holidays. Due to swearing in ceremony of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other ministers held on Wednesday at Gannavaram, the schools re opened on Thursday. Children enthusiastically attended the schools across the state and met their classmates and friends.

The education department is expected to get a big boost with the recruitment of teachers as per the mega DSC. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu put his first signature for conducting mega DSC in the state. The previous YSRCP government has developed the infrastructure facilities in many schools under Nadu-Nedu scheme and new TDP-led NDA government is giving priority for the recruitment of teachers in the government schools.