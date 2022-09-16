State not cooperating in implementation of schemes, says Central minister

Vijayawada: Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment A Narayana Swamy alleged that there was no cooperation from the state government in implementation of welfare schemes and developmental works in the state. He said the state government was not releasing its share of funds for construction of TIDCO houses.

Speaking to media at the state BJP office here on Thursday, Narayana Swamy said the Central government sanctions Rs 1.50 lakh each and the state has to sanction the same amount to the beneficiary for construction of TIDCO houses but it is not happening here. The Union minister alleged the state government had stopped construction of houses since the YSRCP came into power.

Referring to the capital Amaravati, he questioned why the state government halted the developmental works there. He further said the state government has not provided drinking water facility to AIIMS near Mangalagiri and added that the in-patients are not coming to the hospital due to lack of facilities. He alleged that the banks were not sanctioning Mudra loans to the unemployed youth in the state.

Narayana Swamy said the state government was not submitting reports related to Jal Jeevan Mission and the scheme is also not being implemented.

He alleged that the YSRCP government has cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh on the capital Amaravati and stressed upon the need for the development of the capital. Narayana Swamy said the Union government was fulfilling its assurances regarding bifurcation of the state. He said Ayushman Bharat scheme and Atal Bhujal yojana schemes are not implemented in the state.