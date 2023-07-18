Strict action against illegal excavation of aqua ponds, warns Collector Raja Babu

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu instructed the officials concerned to sanction permission for cultivating aquaculture within the limits of Aqua zone only. He conducted a meeting over Aqua Zonation resurvey works at his chamber in Machilipatnam on Monday.

Collector Raja Babu said farmers have been cultivating prawns and fish in the lands of both aqua zone and non-aqua zone limits and asked the officials to find out the unofficial cultivating details of lands in the non-aqua zone limits. The officials were also directed to identify aqua cultivation details, which has been done in the government lands and to take action against illegal aquafarming details.

The Collector insisted on identifying the persons, who got licence for farming in small area and doing cultivating in large areas. He directed the officials to take stringent action against those, who are doing illegal excavation of ponds and asked the officials to submit these details by July 31.

Fisheries Assistant Director N Srinivasa Rao and Fisheries development officers participated in the meeting.