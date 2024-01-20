Students advised to attain global competence

Vijayawada: Vice-Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Dr Rama Mohan Rao emphasised the need for students to attain global competence in a thought-provoking interactive session held at Maris Stella College here on Friday.

The event was organised by the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college in collaboration with APSCHE. During his talk on ‘Reforms in Higher Education-Empowering Youth to Face Future Challenges,’ Dr Rao underscored APSCHE’s vision of nurturing competent students. He emphasised that students equipped with a blend of knowledge, skills, creativity, and leadership qualities would serve as catalysts for change in the digital era, making them highly sought after in the job market. The council offers numerous skill-based courses, taught by global experts, free of charge to students. Encouraging students to go beyond existing solutions, he urged them to explore and discover the best solutions. Welcoming Dr Rama Mohan Rao and the participants, Principal Dr Sr Kulrekha commended the timeliness and relevance of the chosen topic, given the unprecedented pace of changes, particularly in the future of work.

College Correspondent Dr Sr Leena Quadras, Academic consultant of APSCHE Dr B Yella Reddy, the faculty members and 600 students were present.