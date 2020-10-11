Sub Inspector of Vijayawada Police Commissionerate shot dead by unidentified persons

Vijayawada: An employee of Vijayawada Police Commissionerate Mahesh, was brutally shot dead by unidentified gunmen on the Vijayawada bypass road in the outskirts of Vijayawada on Saturday night. Commissioner of police B Srinivasulu visited the spot and inspected the scene of offence last night.

According to Nunna police, Mahesh along with his friends went to Dhaba on the Bypass road and been sitting there with his friends. The unidentified persons opened firing aimed at Mahesh who was shot dead on the spot. It is suspected that real estate business reasons could be the reason for the murder of inspector.

Nunna police are investigating the case. Full details are awaited. The incident created a commotion in the city.