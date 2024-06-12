Live
- IIT-K, AVPL International join hands to develop farmer-friendly drones
- Assam to provide monthly scholarship to girl students
- Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee announces ‘short hiatus’ from political activities
- Telangana TET-2024 results declared
- Weapons, ammunition caches seized in Afghanistan
- Vadodara couple duped of Rs 15 lakh in fake visa letter scam
- Real estate and construction stocks jump after announcement of 3 core houses under PMAY
- Logistics tech provider Pidge joins govt-run ONDC Network
- T20 World Cup: USA's Netravalkar recalls U-15 days with 'close friend' SKY
- Modi 3.0: Top industry chambers gear up for next phase of developmental journey
Swearing in ceremony concludes
Vijayawada: The swearing in ceremony of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the CM of Andhra Pradesh concluded in a grand fashion near the Medha IT towers at Kesarapalli village near Gannavaram Krishna district.
PM Narendra Modi, union ministers, former Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, former Chief justice of India NV Ramana and a large number of dignitaries attended.
