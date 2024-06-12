Swearing in ceremony concludes

Vijayawada: The swearing in ceremony of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the CM of Andhra Pradesh concluded in a grand fashion near the Medha IT towers at Kesarapalli village near Gannavaram Krishna district.

PM Narendra Modi, union ministers, former Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, former Chief justice of India NV Ramana and a large number of dignitaries attended.