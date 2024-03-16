Tadepalli: APSSDC, St Joseph’s College ink pact with Cura

Tadepalli : Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and St Joseph’s College of Nursing signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cura Personal here on Friday as part of the Skill International Programme (SIP). The MoU will assist APSSDC to train the nursing graduates in German language learning in A1, A2, B1, B2 Levels, to educate and impart training in the etiquette of Germany, and to place the candidates in renowned hospitals in Germany.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Vinod Kumar V emphasised the importance of nurses in today’s globalised world. Underlining the potential opportunities for students in the healthcare sector particularly in Germany, he stressed on the significance of equipping them with the requisite language proficiency.

Later, signing of a tripartite agreement was executed between APSSDC, Cura Personal and St Joseph’s College of Nursing. APSSDC was represented by MD and CEO Dr Vinod Kumar V, G Anil Kumar, Executive director, Rehana Khan, State skill development officer, Vinay Bhushan, Associate Manager, Pranay, DSDO at Guntur.

St Joseph’s College of Nursing team include Sr Dr N Victoria, principal of St Joseph’s College of Nursing, Sr M Cletus, coordinator of health care and social apostolate, Sr Lissy Thomas, vice-principal of St Joseph’s College of Nursing. Cura Personal team included Krishna Javaju, CEO, Hemanth Appanna, Director.