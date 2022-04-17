TDP chief expresses shock over kid's death

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed shock over the death of a one-year old child due to traffic obstruction allegedly caused by a minister's rally in Kalyanadurgam in Anantapur district on Friday. Naidu said he was aghast that persons holding high positions killed a child for the sake of their celebrations.

In a Twitter message here, the TDP chief termed it as unpardonable that the ministers' rallies were being given priority over and above the life of an infant being taken for emergency medical treatment. How could the police obstruct the child from being rushed to the hospital in the name of traffic regulation for the minister's rally, he asked.

The TDP chief asked the police to explain their irresponsibility too. The untimely death of their child was a severe blow to Dalit couple Ganesh and Eeswaramma belonging to Cherlopalli village in Setturu mandal of Kalyanadurgam Assembly constituency. Their grief was inconsolable, he added. Naidu criticised minister K V Ushasri Charan for converting her welcome rally into a funeral procession of an infant.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, in a separate statement, held the police overaction responsible for the death of the child.. The police overacted in the name of minister Ushasri Charan's welcome procession, he said.

He called the infant's tragic death a 'murder committed by the minister and the police'. The parents pleaded with the police to give way to rush their child for medical treatment. As their plea fell on deaf ears, the child met with death eventually.

The TDP MLC said it was ironic that the child welfare minister's procession became responsible for the death of a child. Ushasri Charan should explain whether it was child welfare to kill infants for the sake of their celebration rallies. Lokesh demanded the government to take action against the police officials who caused the death of the infant by ignoring the pleas of parents for immediate treatment.



