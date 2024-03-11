TDP-JSP-BJP seat-sharing details likely in two days

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari has stated the details of the seat sharing among the three alliance partners the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP would be revealed in two days.

She said the three parties formed as an alliance with the objective of defeating the YSRCP in the ensuing polls.

She spoke to the media after flagging off the BJP election campaign vehicles at the State party office here on Sunday.

Purandeswari said that State party unit would abide by the decision of the BJP’s national leadership. She said clarity will soon emerge on party will contest from which constituency in the State and details will be disclosed to the media in two days.

Referring to the party campaign vehicles, she said the BJP cadre will explain to the people on the 10 years of the BJP rule in the country. She said the State and national BJP decided to collect the views of the people for the preparation of manifestoes. She said two separate boxes will be arranged in the campaign vehicles one for the State manifesto and the other for the Central manifesto and people can participate in the opinion gathering programme.

She said people can express their opinion on what they are aspiring from the State and Central governments and based on the aspirations of the people two manifestoes will be prepared by the BJP.

She reminded that the State Manifesto Committee convened meetings two times to prepare the manifesto. She said the BJP had set the objective of taking opinions from one crore people across the country.

Purandeswari said the election campaign teams will explain to people what the BJP government at the Centre will do in the next five years and stated that the BJP cadre will meet 45,000 families to get their opinions for the preparation of manifesto.

BJP State general secretary Bitra Sivannarayana, BJP core committee member Chandramouli, BJP media state incharge Paturi Nagabhushanam, Minority Morcha state president Shaik Baji and other leaders were present at the programme.

As the three parties alliance has been finalised, the three parties will intensify their campaign in the State.