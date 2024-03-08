TDP-JSP to release manifesto on March 17

Vijayawada: The TDP and Jana Sena Party are going to release joint manifesto at a huge public meeting to be organised at Chilakaluripet on March 17.

Speaking to media persons at party central office at Mangalagiri, TDP state president K Atchannaidu and JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar estimated a turnout of 10 lakh people for the meeting. Both the leaders said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu received an invitation from BJP leaders from Delhi for discussion on poll tie-up. They announced their plans to take the TDP-JSP BC Declaration to 2,000 villages across the state in one month.

Atchannaidu also brought attention to the joint effort of both parties to formally request the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to allot buses for the March 17 gathering. He strongly criticised the police actions against former minister P Narayana in Nellore and the raids on Jana Sena leaders and party staff’s residences, stating that the both parties will pursue legal course against the persons responsible.

Highlighting another challenge faced by their supporters, Atchannaidu said the influx of spam phone calls from the police department targeting social media organisers affiliated with TDP and Jana Sena over the past four days asking them to come to the police station for no reason. He urged activists not to respond to these calls and assured of legal assistance and support from the party. He also announced the establishment of a dedicated call centre at the TDP office to address such issues, providing the hotline number for activists to report any suspicious calls to the hotline number: 7306299999.

Speaking on the occasion, Jana Sena PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar said that the proposed Chilakaluripet meeting will turn historic. He said both the parties released ‘Super 6’ and now the manifesto scheduled to be released on March 17 will focus on development of the state.

He alleged that the ruling YSRCP has been trying to intimidate both TDP and Jana Sena activists by using police force. He warned of serious action against those officials who violate rules. He said Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will reveal seat sharing after conclusion of Delhi trip.