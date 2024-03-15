TDP releases 2nd list; names of senior leaders missing

Vijayawada: TDP released second list with 34 contesting candidates on Thursday. The party released its first list with 94 candidates on February 4. With this, the total number of candidates declared so far for Assembly constituencies stands at 128.

The 34 candidates declared on Thursday include 27 male and 7 female candidates. One PhD, 11 post graduates and nine graduates found place in the second list. It may be noted that as part of TDP-Jana Sena and BJP poll alliance, the TDP got an opportunity to contest from 144 Assembly constituencies. The TDP declared candidates for 128 assembly constituencies and is yet to declare names of 16 candidates.

Meanwhile, several TDP senior leaders failed to find a place in the second list too and they are said to expressing ire over not getting ticket. In Penamaluru constituency, Bode Prasad’s name was missing and he received a phone call from TDP headquarters stating the reasons for denying ticket and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu will contact him soon.

In the second list, party former president K Kala Venkata Rao, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Bandaru Satyanarayana, Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Ganta Srinivas also could not find place.Referring to release of second list, Chandrababu Naidu said that public opinion has been given priority in selection of candidates in second list. Through Twitter, Chandrababu appealed to people to ensure the victory of TDP candidates in coming elections.

It may be noted that the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP in a recent meeting decided to allot 10 Assembly seats and six Parliamentary seats to BJP, 144 Assembly seats and 17 parliamentary seats to TDP and 21 Assembly seats and two parliament seats to Jana Sena.

However, TDP senior leader Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary got a chance to contest from Rajahmundry rural constituency and Palla Srinivasa Rao from Gajuwaka constituency.















