TDP stir against prices from today

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced a protest programme against the government for not keeping the electoral promises and against inflation. He said party cadres would launch protests in all constituency headquarters from Tuesday while accusing the government of 'miserably failing' in controlling the skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel, gas and essential commodities in the State

Naidu slammed minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy for 'spearheading' illegal mining frauds all over the state in the past three years and sought his dismissal from the Cabinet. The mafia gangs have looted thousands of crores in the mining, liquor, sand, land and drugs. He demanded an all party committee for fact finding on mining illegalities. The YSRCP leaders were in position to defend their government over its failures and it was a clear indication of the downfall of the government, he said.

Naidu asked the Chief Minister to fulfil his election promises and review the PRC urgently in the best interests of the government employees. The employees of the village and ward secretariats should be regularised without further delay. The arrest of a farmer in Vinukonda after filing a false case against him was an insult to the entire farmers' community in the state.

Naidu demanded a roll back the hiked taxes in panchayats. He advised the Chief Minister to withdraw his conspiratorial plan to form a corporation with just 19 villages of Amaravati. All the 29 Capital villages should be kept together.