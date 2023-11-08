  • Menu
TDP urges RO to correct irregularities in voter’s list

Former MLA and TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao submitting a memorandum to VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar in Vijayawada on Tuesday
Vijayawada: Former MLA and TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the VMC commissioner and Vijayawada Central Assembly Constituency election returning officer Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, stating that many irregularities were noticed in the voters list of the Central Assembly Constituency during booth-level verification.

Umamaheswara Rao in the representation said the names of the deceased are not deleted from the list in some booths and duplication of names are there in the list. He informed that the voters list of 257 polling centres is not in proper order. The names of persons who died 10 to 15 years ago are in the 2024 voters list.

He requested the Election Returning officer Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar to verify the voters list and delete the names of deceased voters and take steps to avoid duplication of votes.

He requested the Commissioner to compare the voters list with the birth and deaths register of the VMC. The TDP leaders also requested to arrange the polling centres near the residential areas.

