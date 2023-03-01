Technical & cultural fest from Mar 3

Vijayawada (NTR district): Vikas Group of Educational Institutions will conduct a national-level technical and cultural fest - VIKASIT- 2023 - from March 3 to 4 at the college campus at Nunna near Vijayawada. Vikas Group of Educational Institutions Secretary and Correspondent Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy released a poster at the college in Nunna on Tuesday.





Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana Reddy said that around 2,000 engineering students across the State will participate in the fest. During the VIKASIT Fest, VIKALPA - quiz competition, VIKSHEPA - project presentation, VIKSHANA - poster presentation and VIKHYATA - paper presentation programme would be conducted, he said.





Cultural programmes such as rangoli, group dance, traditional dress, singing and flash mobs would be organised. On the final day of the VIKASI Fest, all participants would get certificates, he said. Vikas Engineering College Principal Dr B Venkata Ramana, Placement Officer Kishore and others were present.



