Telangana CS visits Durga temple at Vijayawada

Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari receiving Goddess Durga photo from temple authorities atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday
Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari receiving Goddess Durga photo from temple authorities atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday

Vijayawada: State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari offered special prayers at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atopIndrakeeladri on Tuesday. She along with NTR District Sub-Collector Adithi Singh visited the temple and had the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga darshan.

Temple EO KS Ramarao and authorities gave a warm welcome to the Telangana CS as per the temple tradition. The CS participated in Unjal Seva and lit the diyas along with Vijayawada Sub-collector on the occasion of Karthika Masam.

The CS also worshipped Sri Valli Devasena Sametha Subramneyeswara Swamy. The temple priest offered Vedasirvachanam along with prasadams to her.

