Telangana CS visits Durga temple at Vijayawada

Vijayawada: State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari offered special prayers at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atopIndrakeeladri on Tuesday. She along with NTR District Sub-Collector Adithi Singh visited the temple and had the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga darshan.

Temple EO KS Ramarao and authorities gave a warm welcome to the Telangana CS as per the temple tradition. The CS participated in Unjal Seva and lit the diyas along with Vijayawada Sub-collector on the occasion of Karthika Masam.

The CS also worshipped Sri Valli Devasena Sametha Subramneyeswara Swamy. The temple priest offered Vedasirvachanam along with prasadams to her.

