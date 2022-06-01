Telugu Mahila demands apology from Minister Roja

Vijayawada(NTR District): 'It is public victory that Mahanadu is a grand success,' said Telugu Mahila district president Chennupati Usha Rani while addressing the media at the party office here on Tuesday. Thanking people for their unstinted support to TDP, she condemned the statements of YCP Ministers.

She said the YSRCP Ministers were speaking out of frustration as their bus yatra was an utter flap. She took exception to the derogatory statements of the ruling party women Ministers against women.

Telugu Mahila State vice-president Asha said in spite of the hurdles created by vested interests, people welcomed Mahanadu. "Chandrababu Naidu has become the Chief Minister on May 28 at the venue of Mahanadu in the perspective of party cadre and people by and large," she said.

Condemning the statement of Minister Roja, Asha said that it is highly objectionable on the part of Minister Roja to say that there was unnecessary outcry over a couple of rapes. She reminded that Roja too has a daughter. Asha demanded apology from Minister Roja to women of Andhra Pradesh. 'Otherwise, she would face the same fate as the Sri Lankan Minister.'

Telugu Mahila organising secretary Madala Rajyalakshmi and Vijayawada East Telugu Mahila president Konasagani Nagamani were also present.