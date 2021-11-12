Telugu medium students left in lurch in 'English Raj'

Vijayawada: Over 4,000 students studying in Telugu medium aided schools in and around Vijayawada are suffering due to the closure of schools. The students are facing difficulties to find out Telugu medium schools in the nearby areas.

Finding no option, they are joining the Telugu medium government schools in the rural areas or other parts of Vijayawada city. Most schools run by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation are in English medium. The students, who studied in Telugu medium are not willing to join the English medium schools. Consequently, they are joining the Telugu medium schools in the rural areas near Vijayawada or migrating to their native places in Krishna and other districts. The government decided to take over the aided schools since it is paying the salaries to the teachers. But, the managements of the aided schools are reluctant to handover the properties to the government. So, the government decided to take aided school teachers and giving postings in the government schools. In Vijayawada, some aided schools teachers joined the CVR Government High schools and other schools in Krishna Lanka.

It is estimated that over 4,000 students are studying in over 20 aided Telugu medium schools in and around Vijayawada. Around 450 Telugu medium students were studying in Montessori aided school and joined different schools in Vijayawada and other parts of Krishna district. Among them half of the students left the city and joined the schools in rural areas. Headmaster of the Montessori High School K Lakshmi said Telugu medium students who studied in the school faced problems in joining schools located in other areas.

Around 400 Telugu medium students studying in Vivekananda centenary aided school in Ajit Singh Nagar will also face the same problem. With the closure of the schools, the students are compelled to join Telugu medium schools in other areas. The parents of the students of the Vivekananda centenary aided schools are demanding that the institution should be continued as usual. Closing of the aided schools became a big blow to thousands of parents and students. Due to financial problems, they can't join their children in private schools since the fee is very high.

Several hundred students are in dilemma where to join and how to pursue their education in Telugu medium. CPM state leader Ch Baburao demanded the government to continue the aided schools so that the students belonging to poor and middle class students continue their education. He said thousands of students suffer in the city with the closure of aided schools.