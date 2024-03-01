Temple tourism launched in 18 circuits across AP

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana announced here on Thursday that the state government is introducing innovative spiritual and temple tourism across the state. He was the chief guest at the inauguration of temple tourism packages and vehicles here.

Earlier, along with Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, the deputy chief minister flagged off the APTDC vehicles to mark the introduction of temple tourism.

The new programme would be available for the people to visit the famous temples across the state. The Endowment department and AP Tourism Development Corporation in association with Pilgrim Pathways Private Limited introduced the tourism one day and two days packages. At present packages are available in 18 circuits across the state. This would be extended to the noted temples in the other states also, he said.

The minister said that earlier there were seasonal tour packages but they were converted into daily tour packages for the convenience of the devotees. The devotees would be provided with food and accommodation in the package. The devotees of the tour packages would be taken to temples for immediate darshan through green channel.

The tour packages included the noted temples like Tirumala, Srisailam, Maha Nandi, Ahobilam, Yaganti, Sri Kalahasti, Annavaram, Simhachalam, Arasavalli, Srikurmam, Amaravati,Bhimavarm, Daksharamam, Samarlkota, Pithapuram and others.

Central MLA and vice-president of state Planning Board Malladi Vishnu said that the new tour packages are attractive and convenience to the devotees.

Executive Director AAL Padmavati, general manager transport) R SAsidhar, divisional manger PN Krishna Chaitanya, assistant manager K Sridhar, central reservation manager M Suresh, APTDC officials and others were present.