Temples below Rs 5 Lakh income to be handed over to trustees/Archakas says Kottu Satyanarayana

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Kottu Saynarayana said that there were 23,600 temples in the State which have below Rs 5 lakh income per annum.

He said as per the court orders, the management responsibility of these temples will be given to founder trustees or Archakas.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Tuesday, the Minister said the department invited applications from temples below Rs 5 lakh income to hand over the management responsibility for which 37 applications have been received so far. The Minister said Hindu Dharma Prachara programmes will be conducted at Kanipakam, Vijayawada, Dwaraka Tirumala and Simhachalam temples.

He said officials were asked to submit a report on the present status of temple choultries and properties within 15 days. He said 4.6 lakh acres of land and 1.65 cr yards of commercial land of endowments department is under encroachment.