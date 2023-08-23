Live
- Role of women trainers in the world of glitz and glamour
- Here is the list of theatrical and OTT releases this week
- National Sponge Cake Day
- 8 signs of heat damaged hair
- The World Wide Web
- Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi on August 30 or 31? Date, History, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat to Tie it
- WhatsApp widely rolling out video message feature
- Greener Generation: Environmental education in the New Education Policy
- Investors in wait n watch mode
- No plan to restrict par-boiled rice exports: Union Food Secretary
Just In
Temples below Rs 5 Lakh income to be handed over to trustees/Archakas says Kottu Satyanarayana
VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Kottu Saynarayana said that there were 23,600 temples in the State which have below Rs 5 lakh income per annum.He...
VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Kottu Saynarayana said that there were 23,600 temples in the State which have below Rs 5 lakh income per annum.
He said as per the court orders, the management responsibility of these temples will be given to founder trustees or Archakas.
Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Tuesday, the Minister said the department invited applications from temples below Rs 5 lakh income to hand over the management responsibility for which 37 applications have been received so far. The Minister said Hindu Dharma Prachara programmes will be conducted at Kanipakam, Vijayawada, Dwaraka Tirumala and Simhachalam temples.
He said officials were asked to submit a report on the present status of temple choultries and properties within 15 days. He said 4.6 lakh acres of land and 1.65 cr yards of commercial land of endowments department is under encroachment.