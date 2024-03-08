Temples decked up for Maha Sivaratri

Guntur: Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the historical Kotappakonda temple on Friday on the occasion of auspicious Maha Sivaratri to have darshan of Lord Trikoteswara Swamy.

Kotappakonda temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the devotees visiting the temple.

The devasthanam authorities have already kept ready 5-lakh water packets and 2-lakh butter milk packets to distribute to the devotees. They have prepared the laddu prasadam, arisa prasadam. Devastanam authorities decorated the temple colourfully and pandals were set up.

The police department has already deployed 3,000 police personnel for Kotappakonda festivities and district administration deployed 2,000 employees to the Kotappakonda festivities.

Devotees should park their vehicles at the hill and come to the hillock by buses.

The police officials have taken all the steps to solve the traffic problems.

Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, SP Ravi Sankar Reddy, MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa

Reddy reviewed the arrangements for Kotappakonda festivities and gave suggestions to the officials.

MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy will present silk robes to Lord Trikoteswara Swamy. Meanwhile, the temple authorities decided to perform special pujas and abhishekams to Lord Trikoteswara Swamy in the early hours of Friday. They will perform abhishekam and laksha bilwarchana.

Meanwhile, Amareswara Swamy temple at Amaravati is also decked up. Separate queue lines are set up for the convenience of the devotees. Arrangements are made for the devotees to take holy bath in River Krishna. Devastanam authorities will perform bilwarchana and abhishekams in the early hours of Friday. Siva Kalyanam will be performed on Friday midnight. Police department has made elaborate security arrangements at Amareswara Swamy temple.

Similarly, Bramaramba Sametha Mallikjarjuna Swamy temple was decked up. Meanwhile, the APSRTC Guntur region is operating special buses to Kotappakonda, Amaravati, Pedakakani, and other saiva kshetras for the convenience of the devotees. Similarly,

Satrasala, Daida, historical Guttikonda Bilam, and sivalayams were decked.