Tenders for Amaravati works by Dec-end: Narayana

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana said that tenders will be called for Amaravati development works by December-end with an aim to complete the works in two years.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat after CRDA review meeting by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the minister said that during previous TDP government several towers were constructed for housing of legislators and IAS officials and 18 towers comprising 432 flats nearing completion and a decision was taken by CM on Thursday to complete the balance works at a cost of Rs 532 crore. He said that the previous YSRCP government neglected the structures. He said that the CRDA complex also will be completed at a cost of Rs 160 crore

The minister said tenders will be called for completion of roads in Amaravati capital region. He said the works of gravity canal to prevent inundation from Kondaveetivagu and Palavagu were allotted to a Netherland company.

He said that to prevent Budameru inundation problem in Vijayawada city, the design works were given to RV Consultancy. Krishna river bund widening and laying of road will be re-designed in view of recent floods and tenders will be called for within 15 days.

The minister said that the World Bank is likely to release Rs 15,000 crore by December for development of Amaravati capital. He said plots will be allotted to farmers of capital region and necessary compensation will be paid soon.

Amaravati Development Corporation chairperson Lakshmi Parthasarathi is also present.