Theatre performances increase in January

Vijayawada: Vijayawada is experiencing a revival in its theatre scene, highlighted by two January drama festivals—one by Ajo-Vibho-Kandalam and another by Tapaswi Cultural Arts. The Drusya Vedika audience club also held its monthly programme, organised with Andhra Nataka Kalasamithi and the Kodali Brothers.

The three-day festival by Tapaswi featured six playlets. The final day included “Idi Atani Santakam” and “Pegu Rasina Sasanam,” while the second day showcased “Mahaprasthanam” and “Oo Kasivasa Ravayya.” “Mahaprasthanam,” written by M Sanjeevi and directed by Pilla Nataraj, focused on the struggles of Gulf workers. Despite strong performances from LSRK Prasad and others, it suffered from slow pacing.

The playlet was staged by Tapaswi Arts, Vijayawada. “Oo Kasivasa Ravayya,” from Kalabhinaya, Visakhapatnam, was highly received, featuring impactful performances and effective technical support, creating a powerful experience for the audience. “Idi Atani Santakam,” directed by N Ravindra Reddy, received praise for its cast but faced criticism for the dramatic repentance of the character Aruna.

It was presented by Abhinaya Arts, Guntur. The last playlet, “Pegu Rasina Sasanam,” written by Dr Chintakindi Srinivasa Rao and directed by Naidu Gopi, featured a solid cast and effective technical support.

The event was attended by notable figures like Gummadi Gopala Krishna, Dundi Rajesh, and Dr Kamineni Pattabhiramaiah, among others, and was conducted by Chivukula Haragopal and Venigalla Bhaskar.