Thosands of acres Paddy crop inundated in Krishna District.
VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of acres of paddy crop have been submerged in the rainy water in Krishna district. The Paddy crop which has been at the initial stage was totally inundated due to the widespread downpour for the past one week. If the rain persists for a few more days, the crop is likely to be damaged entirely.
According to the information around 40,000 acres of paddy crop which is being cultivated under the broadcasting method is getting ruined as the crop is waterlogged. On the other hand, the farmers have accused the authorities for not removing water weeds and reeds from the canals and drains which blocked the free flow of water. Due to the ignorance of the irrigation authorities, they were facing a lot of troubles, rued the farmers.