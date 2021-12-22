Three capitals will develop all regions in Andhra Pradesh: Kodali Nani

Vijayawada: Expressing his views on three capitals, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao said that three regions of the State could be developed with three capitals only. He reiterated the statement on three capitals while participating at launch of Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku programme in Gudivada on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Kodali said the State government was providing an opportunity to the beneficiaries for the registration of house sites and houses under 'One Time Settlement Scheme' (OTS). He alleged that Opposition party, TDP was levelling baseless allegations on the YSRCP government on OTS. He questioned why TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has not registered houses to the beneficiaries during his 14-year rule. House sites were registered in 300 acres in Gudivada Assembly constituency limits, he added.

The Minister said the development of three regions is possible only during the YSRCP rule and felt the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh could not have divided into AP and Telangana, if former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy was alive.

Krishna District Collector J Nivas, Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, local MLAs and other officials participated in the programme.