Three-day ‘Bharat GI Mahotsav’ from today

Vijayawada: The three-day Bharat Geographical Indication (GI) Mahotsav will be inaugurated on the grounds of Siddhartha Hotel Management College here on Friday. Sponsored by the Union Ministry of MSME department, KL Deemed to be University in association with AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation is organising the Mahotsav.

Addressing media here on Thursday, Dr Raghava Rao of KL University said that the Central Government is conducting 10 GI Mahotsavs across the country and the GI Mahotsav in Vijayawada is one of them. Around 100 GI-tagged product manufacturers from many states will be exhibiting their products on these three days.

Geographical indications are given mostly to traditional products, produced by rural communities over generations that have gained prominence in the markets for their precise qualities. A geographical indication right facilitates those who have the right to use the indication to prohibit its usage by a third party whose product does not conform to the applicable standards.

Various competitions will be conducted during three days in three categories—sub juniors, juniors and seniors which includes solo dance in Bharata Natyam, Kathak and Kuchipudi, Western dance solo in folk, fusion, western, contemporary, hip-hop, free style, Dance group in classical and western in same group, Vocal music solo devotional and light, Music group solo—any percussion and non-percussion, group band, group vocal, Story writing about the origin, importance and evaluation of GI products only, Story-telling on GI product models with good communication skills, Art drawing, painting, cartooning, pencil sketching, Clay Modelling/Craft on GI product models.

Brand ambassadors including lifestyle expert Alekhya, founder of Gnanadha Trust P Hima Bindu, administrator of Prachina Kala Kendra University K Swathi, Gayatri, Anisha, Sridevi and Ram Chand, director of Apple Diagnostics were also

present.