  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Tight security near Vijayawada Court complex

Tight security near Vijayawada Court complex
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Several hundred police posted near the Vijayawada court complex and all roads leading to the court complexes closed and barricades...

Vijayawada: Several hundred police posted near the Vijayawada court complex and all roads leading to the court complexes closed and barricades arranged on the roads in view of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu to be produced in the court in connection with skill development corporation scam involved several hundred crore rupees.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X