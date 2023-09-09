Live
- Formation of Christian Development Corporation on the Horizon
- Backward Communities conclave
- Seizure of 504 bottles of Yanam liquor
- TDP leaders write to Prez, PM, Home Minister to intervene in Naidu's 'illegal' arrest
- G20 Summit: PM Modi launches Global Biofuels Alliance; US, UAE among initiating members
- TDP leaders to meet AP Governor
- India proposes G20 satellite for climate observation
- G20 first spouses see breakthroughs in Indian agriculture at IARI, enjoy farm-to-fork millet experience
- G20 nations commit to promote faster, transparent, inclusive cross-border payments
- Management of hotel hosting CWC meet was threatened by KTR, alleges Revanth
Just In
Tight security near Vijayawada Court complex
Highlights
Vijayawada: Several hundred police posted near the Vijayawada court complex and all roads leading to the court complexes closed and barricades arranged on the roads in view of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu to be produced in the court in connection with skill development corporation scam involved several hundred crore rupees.
