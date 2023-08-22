Tirupati: Mayor launches training for women on millet-based food products

Tirupati: Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha stressed on the importance of providing training to more women over preparation of millet-based food products for self-employment and also to promote healthy food habits among people. Inaugurating the two-day training programme for women on millet-based food products here on Monday, the mayor said though the level of awareness on the imperative need of consuming millets for healthy life was increasing, the scope for making wide range of millet-based food products tasty and healthy has been boosting their consumption.



In an effort to boost millets consumption, the COWE (Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India) along with the Tirupati Chamber of Commerce (TCC) is organising a two-day programme for women on preparation of various millet-based food products in ‘Bakers by Bans’ at MR Palli circle. Select members of women SHGs are being given training on millets-based food items like cookies and cakes, which have a huge demand. COWE president Radhika, secretary Aparna, AP Chamber of Commerce member KV Chowdhary, TCC president K Mohan Kumar Raju, secretary Vasudevan, P Madhusudhan Rao and ‘Bakers By Bans’ Nikhil Reddy were present.