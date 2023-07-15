Tomato sale on subsidy @ Rs 50 per kilo begins

Ongole: The Marketing department has started sale of tomatoes on subsidy at Rythu Bazaars in Ongole, at the price of Rs 50 per kilo on Friday.

Tomatoes’ sale on subsidy started at three Rythu Bazaars in the town - at Kothapatnam bus stand centre, at Lawyer Pet and at Donka Road - in the early morning. People made beelines in front of the counters at Rythu Bazaars to purchase tomatoes, as the price is high at regular vegetable vendors.

District marketing officer KVN Upendra Kumar said that there are only three Rythu Bazaars in the district, and they are constructing one more at Yetrragondapalem.

He said the department is purchasing tomatoes directly from the farmers and sent four tonnes of stock to the district. The stock may last for two days, and they have already planned to increase supply as per the demand from the public, he added. The officer informed that they are selling only one kilo per person at the special counters set up in Rythu Bazaars and requested the public to buy the vegetable before the stocks last.