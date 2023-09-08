Kurnool: Tomatoes dumped on road as price drops to Rs 4 per kg

Kurnool : Distressed farmers in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district dumped tomatoes on a road near an agricultural market after the prices dropped to Rs 4 per kg.

Tomatoes, that were selling as high as Rs 200 per kg a fortnight ago have now dropped to Rs 4 per kg in an agriculture market here.

Tomato prices have plummeted in the agricultural market, forcing farmers to discard their produce on the roads. Farmers have attributed their financial struggles to labour and transportation.

The farmers in the market claimed that they couldn't even afford basic logistics with the current price of tomatoes. Unable to sell or retrieve the tomatoes they brought to the market, the farmers resorted to dumping their produce on the roads near the market.